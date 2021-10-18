WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a rousing welcome at home after winning IPL 2021 with CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad has enjoyed a tremendous run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Maharashtra cricketer bagged the prestigious Orange Cap after finishing the fourteenth season as the leading run-scorer. The 24-year-old fetched 635 runs from 16 matches and went on to become the youngest batsman to win the Orange cap.

Ruturaj played a massive role in CSK’s success in the India and UAE leg of the IPL 2021. His efforts paid off incredibly well as the Super Kings, under the inspiring leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ended up winning their fourth IPL title after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

After impressing one and all, when Gaikwad reached his home, he received a grand welcome. The official Twitter handle of CSK shared the video where Gaikwad can be seen entering outside his car and being welcomed by his family members, friends and neighbours.

Here is the video:

Notably, Gaikwad is only the second player to win the Orange Cap while part of the winning team after Robin Uthappa for KKR in 2014.

When the Pune-lad was awarded the Orange Cap, he had expressed his feelings and said he was top of the moon after becoming the leading run-getter and winning the coveted trophy.

“It is top of the moon feeling to win the orange cap and win the IPL. It is very, very satisfying to win the IPL. It feels great. We didn’t have a great season. Coming here, everyone believed, and we are here. When you are performing well, you are confident on your lesser risk shots. You need to make sure you are there till the end,” Gaikwad had said after the match.