Cricket Australia announces contract of men’s players for 2020-21 season; big names miss out

On Friday, Cricket Australia (CA) announced the men’s contract list for the 2021-22 season. The board has cut down the 20 players’ list of last year to 17 for the ongoing season.

Some big names have been excluded from the contract, including former Test vice-captain Travis Head, opener Joe Burns and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade. Not only this, but white-ball specialists Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh have also not received a CA contract.

“The NSP continues to hold Joe Burns, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in high regard and expect that they, and many others across Australian Cricket, will continue to make strong cases for national selection next season. Competition for spots has always been a hallmark of strong Australian cricket teams, and we are happy with the depth across all our disciplines entering next season,” said the national selector Trevor Hohns as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

Although some big names did not get the contract, a new face Cameron Green has been offered a contract by CA.

Green started his international career on high after making an impressive Test debut against India. He had scored 236 runs from the four-match series. The all-rounder then followed it up with an impressive Sheffield Shield season, amassing 922 runs with three centuries and at a phenomenal average of 76.83.

“Cameron is a player we believe will play an important role for Australian cricket after his impressive breakout summer. His 84 in the second innings against India at the SCG demonstrated excellent technique and resolve, and we are confident his bowling will be impactful at the international level,” added Hohns.

He further stated that the selectors are quite impressed with Kane Richardson, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey, and CA is fortunate to have quality captains in the form of Tim Paine and Aaron Finch.

“We are equally impressed with and optimistic about the form of fellow quicks James Pattinson and Kane Richardson. Nathan Lyon took on a huge workload in red-ball cricket this summer and bowled impressively throughout, while Alex Carey has been excellent with both bat and gloves for Australia in white-ball cricket. We are also fortunate to have two outstanding captains in Tim Paine and Aaron Finch, and we look forward to them once again leading their respective teams with pride over the next 12 months,” Hohns added further.

Here is Cricket Australia men’s contract list (2021-22):

Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson.