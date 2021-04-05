CSK engage in fun banter with Scott Styris after he predicts bottom finish for MS Dhoni & Co. in IPL 2021

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is scheduled to begin on April 9. Ahead of the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league, several experts of the game have started sharing their predictions regarding the performance of all eight participating teams.

Following the process, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has also laid out his prediction for the upcoming season. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Mumbai Indians (MI) would claim the coveted trophy once again.

Apart from MI, he picked Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to qualify for the playoffs. Interestingly, Styris has placed the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the bottom of the points table.

CSK had a terrible outing in the previous season of the lucrative league, where they finished at the seventh position, failing to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their IPL history.

However, after Styris’ prediction, the official Twitter handle of Super Kings responded by sharing a picture of him wearing the CSK jersey. Notably, Styris had played for the ‘Yellow Army’ in the inaugural season of IPL.

CSK asked why Styris feel the Super Kings won’t go long in the upcoming season in the tweet, which said: “Ex Machi. Why Machi? #Yellove Machi.”

After this, the former Kiwi all-rounder posted a GIF and joked that CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has already told him off.

“I consider myself reprimanded. Super coach @SPFleming7 has already told me off,” wrote Styris on Twitter.

I consider myself reprimanded. Super coach @SPFleming7 has already told me off 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T0Sod0t58T — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 4, 2021

Speaking about the three-time champions, they will start their IPL 2021 journey on April 10 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK will be eyeing a good run in the forthcoming season as their star player Suresh Raina has joined the squad. Raina had opted himself out from IPL 2020, citing personal reasons. Apart from ‘Chinna Thala’, the Yellow Army has also roped in the likes of Moeen Ali and Krisnhnappa Gowtham along with Robin Uthappa (through trade window) for the upcoming season.