‘MI on top, CSK at bottom’: Scott Styris predicts the rankings of all 8 participating teams in IPL 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Scott Styris has predicted the team rankings for upcoming IPL season.

  • IPL 2021 is set to begin on April 9.

Advertisement

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 09.

The world’s biggest franchise league has returned to India after a gap of two years, with the last edition taking place in UAE due to COVID-19 issues.

Once again, all the matches will be played behind closed doors at six different venues – Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, cricket experts have started making predictions about the strengths and weaknesses of all eight teams that will compete for the coveted trophy.

Recently, the former New Zealand cricketer also took to Twitter to predict the rankings of all teams.

Styris, who is likely to be a part of Star Sports’ Select Dug-Out during the IPL, has predicted 8th position for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). According to him, MI would finish at the top once again while Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will book a place in the playoffs.

Styris further opined that the fifth spot would be occupied by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at No. 6. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will finish at the seventh position because of inconsistency in their batting order.

TAGS: ,

CATEGORY: IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.