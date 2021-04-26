Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin takes an indefinite break from IPL 2021; here’s the reason

  • On Sunday night, Ravichandran Ashwin announced that he is taking a break from IPL 2021.

  • Delhi Capitals have finished their Chennai leg of the ongoing season.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Pic Source: Twitter)
In what should be termed as a massive step for any Indian cricketer, Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While international cricketers like Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone have cited ‘bio-bubble fatigue’ as reason to pull out of IPL 2021, Ashwin has made it clear that he wants to support his family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals,” Ashwin tweeted after his team’s Super Over win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai, which incidentally is his hometown.

To this tweet, the official handle of Delhi Capitals said: “Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99. Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals.”

DC finished their Chennai leg of IPL 2021 on Sunday (April 25) and will now travel to Ahmedabad for their next set of matches.

