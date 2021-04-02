“Don’t chop your fingers” – Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka pulls her husband’s leg on social media

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is approaching its commencement date, various teams have started to shoot multiple advertisements featuring some star cricketers. Recently, the players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also took part in a similar act.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, veteran middle-order player Suresh Raina, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, opener Robin Uthappa, and young Sam Curran were seen wearing the new CSK jersey and posing for the cameras.

In fact, Raina, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share some pictures from the shoot. He termed Dhoni and Bravo as his ‘cooking partners’.

“My cooking partners for today @mahi7781 @djbravo47 Guess what’s cooking?” – Raina wrote on Instagram.

Soon, Raina’s wife Priyanka reacted to the pictures and dropped a hilarious comment. In the pic, Raina can be seen chopping vegetables with a blindfold on. Priyanka went on to advise her hubby to not chop his fingers with the blindfold on.

“Just don’t chop your fingers,” wrote Raina’s better-half with a laughing emoji.

At present, MS Dhoni & Co. are in Mumbai, where they are scheduled to play five matches of the fourteenth season. CSK will start their IPL 2021 journey on April 10 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

The fans of ‘Yellow Army’ are excited to see their ‘Chinna Thala’ back in the group. Not to forget, Raina had missed the previous season due to personal reasons. CSK batting unit clearly struggled In his absence and failed to impress in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The three-time champions finished IPL 2020 at seventh place.

The inclusion of Raina will no doubt boost the CSK batting line-up. He is one of the most consistent batsmen in the history of the cash-rich league. The southpaw is CSK’s all-time highest run-getter with 4527 runs from 164 IPL matches. Overall, Raina is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL with 5368 runs to his credit from 193 games.