England cricketers lash out at Bangladeshi author for her offensive tweet on Moeen Ali

England cricketers have criticised the outspoken Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen after she came up with a controversial tweet concerning English all-rounder Moeen Ali on Tuesday.

Nasreen had shared a distasteful post on the micro-blogging website claiming that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star would have joined the global terrorist group ISIS if he wasn’t playing the gentlemen’s game.

Moeen was recently in the headlines after some media reports had stated that the Birmingham-lad had requested the CSK management to remove a beer brand logo from his jersey. However, the Super Kings later issued a clarification denying all the rumours.

But, it seems Nasreen somehow believed the media reports and posted an offensive tweet. Though, after the uproar, she deleted it.

With no surprises, Nasreen’s tweet stirred the social media as she faced backlash from all corners, including England cricketers and teammates of Moeen. Reacting to the insensitive remark, England’s 2019 World Cup hero Jofra Archer wrote: “Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay.”

Saqib Mahmood termed the tweet as disgusting and stated he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual” wrote Saqib.

England wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings also joined his teammates and requested his fans to report Nasreen’s account.

“Please, everyone, report taslimas account! Disgusting!” tweeted Sam.

Coming back to Moeen, he has joined the CSK camp and will be playing in the yellow jersey for the first time. He earlier plied his trade for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 33-year-old was roped in by Super Kings during IPL 2021 auctions for INR 7 crores.

The southpaw has played 19 matches so far in the cash-rich league, scoring 309 runs with three half-centuries. When it comes to bowling, Moeen has taken 10 wickets, with 2/18 being his best.