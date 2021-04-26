Full list of Super Overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Year after year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has given many edge to the seat thrillers. However, the most nail-biting matches are those that are decided by the Super Over.

Super over is a special provision in IPL where if a match is tied between two teams, they decide the contest’s final result by playing a game of one over each. If the Super Over ends with a tie, then the process should be repeated for an hour before there is a clear winner.

IPL Super Over Rules:

The Super Over shall commence in 10 minutes after the conclusion of the match.

The side batting second in the game will bat first in the Super Over.

The Super Over will be played on the same pitch as the match.

Umpires will stay at the same end as the last over of the match.

The fielding side can choose the side to bowl from.

Fielding restrictions shall remain the same as the final over of the match.

Only three batsmen (2 wickets) and one bowler from each team are allowed to participate in an IPL Super Over.

There will be an unlimited number of Super Overs if one team doesn’t end up scoring more runs than the other after a tie-up.

According to a new rule of IPL 2021, Super Overs should decide the contest’s winner within an hour from the actual finish time of the match. The match referee will inform the teams about the start time for the last Super Over. In an extraordinary case, if the multiple Super Overs played in the stipulated time cannot decide the winner, then the game will be declared a tie, and both teams will get a point each.

Here is the list of Super Overs since the inception of IPL in 2008: