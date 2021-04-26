Full list of Super Overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

  • If the match is tied, IPL has the provision of Super Over to decide the winner.

  • Since the inception of IPL in 2008, overall 14 games have been decided with Super Over.

Super Over (Image Source: IPL T20)
Year after year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has given many edge to the seat thrillers. However, the most nail-biting matches are those that are decided by the Super Over.

Super over is a special provision in IPL where if a match is tied between two teams, they decide the contest’s final result by playing a game of one over each. If the Super Over ends with a tie, then the process should be repeated for an hour before there is a clear winner.

IPL Super Over Rules:

  • The Super Over shall commence in 10 minutes after the conclusion of the match.
  • The side batting second in the game will bat first in the Super Over.
  • The Super Over will be played on the same pitch as the match.
  • Umpires will stay at the same end as the last over of the match.
  • The fielding side can choose the side to bowl from.
  • Fielding restrictions shall remain the same as the final over of the match.
  • Only three batsmen (2 wickets) and one bowler from each team are allowed to participate in an IPL Super Over.
  • There will be an unlimited number of Super Overs if one team doesn’t end up scoring more runs than the other after a tie-up.
  • According to a new rule of IPL 2021, Super Overs should decide the contest’s winner within an hour from the actual finish time of the match. The match referee will inform the teams about the start time for the last Super Over. In an extraordinary case, if the multiple Super Overs played in the stipulated time cannot decide the winner, then the game will be declared a tie, and both teams will get a point each.

Here is the list of Super Overs since the inception of IPL in 2008:

DateTeamsVenueMatch ScoreSuper Over Winner
25/04/2021Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi CapitalsChennai159Delhi Capitals
18/10/2020Mumbai Indians vs Punjab KingsDubai176Punjab Kings
18/10/2020Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight RidersAbu Dhabi163Kolkata Knight Riders
29/09/2020Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai IndiansDubai201Royal Challengers Bangalore
20/09/2020Delhi Capitals vs Punjab KingsDubai157Delhi Capitals
02/05/2019Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers HyderabadMumbai162Mumbai Indians
30/03/2019Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight RidersDelhi185Delhi Capitals
29/04/2017Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai IndiansRajkot153Mumbai Indians
21/04/2015Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan RoyalsAhmedabad191Punjab Kings
29/04/2014Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan RoyalsAbu Dhabi152Rajasthan Royals
07/04/2013Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers BangaloreHyderabad130Sunrisers Hyderabad
16/04/2013Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi CapitalsBangalore152Royal Challengers Bangalore
21/03/2010Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab KingsChennai136Punjab Kings
23/04/2009Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan RoyalsCape Town150Rajasthan Royals

