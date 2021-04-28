ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam loses 2nd spot, Virat Kohli stays at 5th; Mohammad Rizwan breaks into top-10

Not so long ago, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had achieved the number two spot in the T20I rankings among batsmen and was aiming for the top rank. However, in the latest released T20I rankings by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Babar has lost his second place after an average performance against Zimbabwe in the recently concluded three-match series.

The Lahore-lad could only manage to amass 95 runs from three games at an average of 31.67, including his best score of 52 runs in the final T20I. Due to this, Babar, who had accomplished 844 points before the Zimbabwe series, finished at 828 points – two less than Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who is now positioned in the second place.

England’s batting sensation Dawid Malan has maintained his first position with 892 points. Similarly, New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Indian skipper Virat Kohli have also preserved their fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

The major gainer in the rankings is Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. The Peshawar-lad has made his maiden entry into the top 10 after producing the ‘Player of the Series’ performance against Zimbabwe.

The right-handed batsman, who played unbeaten knocks of 82 and 91 in the first and third T20Is, gained five slots to reach the 10th position. Rizwan has surpassed the likes of England captain Eoin Morgan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

For Zimbabwe, Wesley Madhevere has advanced 88 slots to reach joint-132nd position after finishing as Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer in the series with 89 runs to his credit.

Rassie van der Dussen, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Martin Guptill are some other batsmen in the top-10, sitting firmly at number six, seven, eight and nine, respectively.

Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top 🔟 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting 👏 Full list: https://t.co/EdMBsm6zwM pic.twitter.com/XPZukYrIVT — ICC (@ICC) April 28, 2021

There is no major change among bowlers and all-rounder category. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi remains the top-ranked bowler with 732 points, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi stays at the top spot as an all-rounder with 285 points.