IPL 2021: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB’s slow over rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a big defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday and the undefeated campaign of the Virat Kohli–led team came to a halt.

RCB, who were positioned at the top of the points table, are now at the third number.

However, there is another bad news for Kohli as he has been fined INR 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match against CSK.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25,” said an official IPL media release.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the release further stated.

As per the rules of the game, for the first offence, the captain will be fined INR 12 lakh.

If the team repeats the offence for the second time, the captain will be penalised a sum of INR 24 Lakhs. Each team member will incur a fine of INR 6 Lakhs or 25% of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Repeating the offence for the third time, the captain will have to pay a sum of INR 30 Lakhs and be banned for one IPL match, whereas the team members will have to let go of INR 12 Lakhs or 50% of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Earlier Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL.