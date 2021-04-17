IPL 2021: A fan asks Aakash Chopra about his salary; the commentator gives back in a witty style

Social media is known for some fun banter between cricketers. Things turn interesting when a star replies to his fans.

One such incident occurred on Friday when the official account of Wisden India asked the fans about their favourite IPL commentator of all-time. One of the fans was quick to reply that it was none other than Aakash Chopra.

Chopra has been a fun commentator who analyses matches and brings up interesting facts during the game. The 43-year-old has also written books on cricket which received both critical and commercial applause.

Chopra is currently working with the official broadcasters of the IPL, Star Sports India. Last year, he even signed a deal as a commentator with the popular mobile cricket game ‘World Cricket Championship.’

The Agra-born replied to his fan with gifs and was particularly humble when they praised him. Another such interesting gab took place when another fan asked him his salary.

The former Indian opener, in his distinctive style, replied that an adage says that one shouldn’t ask women their age and men their salary.

The netizens had a good dose of laughter, and Chopra avoided the question with his wit.

The Delhi-born cricketer played for India in late 2003-04. Overall he has played 10 Tests and scored 437 runs at an average of 23.00 laced with two half-centuries.