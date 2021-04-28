IPL 2021: After Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates for India’s fight against COVID-19

After Pat Cummins, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has also come forward to help India fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee is currently in India as he is a part of the broadcast crew at IPL 2021. The 44-year-old donated 1 Bitcoin – which is approximately INR 40,95,991 – to Crypto Relief to help purchase oxygen in hospitals across India.

Lee took to his official Twitter handle and issued a statement where he termed India as his second home. The cricketer-turned-commentator talked about the love and affection he got from Indian people during his professional career and post-retirement as well.

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement hold a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference, and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” wrote Lee in the statement.

Lee thanked the frontline workers during the tough times and urged people to stay at home, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. He went on to thank Cummins for starting the initiative as well.

“Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done, Pat Cummins, for the initiative yesterday,” added Lee.

On Monday, Australian star Cummins, who is plying his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), donated USD 50,000 to aid India’s fight against Covid-19. He contributed to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies.