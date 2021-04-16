IPL 2021: AR Rahman dedicates his compositions to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

The Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has always been a big Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan. CSK are lying at the bottom of the points table after suffering a loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match of the IPL 2021 edition. Rahman dedicated two of his beautiful compositions to CSK stars – hoping that it would inspire them in the ongoing tournament.

Rahman was on Star Sports promoting his new film “99 songs” when he went on to dedicate the song “Chale-Chalo” from the movie ‘Lagaan’ to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as according to him the song motivates to play together as a team. He also dedicated one more composition “Mangta hai kya” from the movie ‘Rangeela’ to Suresh Raina.

“I would like to dedicate the song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song ‘Mangta Hai Kya’, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela,” said Rahman.

CSK lost their first game against DC even after putting up a respectable target of 189 as Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw destroyed the Dhoni-led side’s bowling line-up and built a partnership for 138 runs for the opening wicket.

“Dhoni should bat up the order”

Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that Dhoni should not bat below number 4 or number 5 to lead his team as he is the captain and leaders need to be at the front to inspire their teammates.

“MS Dhoni should be batting higher. You can not lead from the front if you are coming to bat at number 7. Plus he is not as ferocious and attacking as he was four to five years back so he should come up the order and take some time to settle and have eyes on the ball,” Gambhir told the official broadcasters of the IPL.