IPL 2021: Suresh Raina’s stunning knock cut short by run-out after a terrible mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja

Suresh Raina returned to action in style with a 32-ball 54 in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2021 face-off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on Saturday.

Raina completed his half-century with a maximum off Marcus Stoinis. The southpaw walked in at No. 4 and hit two sixes off Amit Mishra – launching the googly over the sight screen before thumping a loopy leg-break into the second tier beyond square leg.

Raina got run out in the 16th over after a terrible mix-up with his partner Ravindra Jadeja. He struck three fours and four sixes during his first outing for the Super Kings in 699 days.

The 34-year-old was extremely disappointed while Jadeja was seen pointing at Avesh Khan and tried telling him that the Delhi bowler got in his way. Raina put his head down and walked back to the pavilion after playing a stunning knock.

Raina had pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. He decided to retire from international cricket on August 15 last year, but CSK retained him ahead of the 2021 IPL auction.

There were reports that Raina was upset last season because he was allocated a hotel room without a proper balcony. Some netizens posted tweets mentioning the same and legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag also joined the fun.

Imagine if Raina got the hotel balcony last year… #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2021

“This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo,” wrote Sehwag.

This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo.#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/j3o94XARhY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021

DC defeated CSK in the high scoring second match of the ongoing tournament.