IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni’s vintage tweet resurfaces after Ravindra Jadeja takes four catches against RR

It is often heard that clinging to difficult catches on the field is the key to have a successful T20 campaign. It’s such a fast-paced game that even one blunder can take the game away from a particular team. Explosive batsmen like AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Sanju Samson, if dropped, can put enormous scores on board and thrash the other team by a large margin. IPL 2021 is not different.

One has already seen how teams have struggled to field well, and even the captain of the Big Bash Winner Moises Henriques also mentioned in an interview that fielding well is one of the pillars to success.

Ravindra Jadeja showed one such tremendous discipline in a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The agile-fielder helped his team march towards victory by picking up four catches at the boundary.

With his support, the Chennai-based franchise showed Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat way to the pavilion. Thus, the Sanju Samson-led team could only mount 143/9 in response to CSK’s mammoth 188/9. Jadeja’s fielding was applauded by one and all.

Following, the match an old tweet of the Chennai captain MS Dhoni has resurfaced. “Sir jadeja doesn’t run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand,” Dhoni had tweeted.

Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 9, 2013

On April 9, 2013, Chennai lost a close encounter to Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR). The incident related to the tweet happened when KKR’s batsman Sunil Narine was batting on 6. The Windies star hit a ball off KM Asif’s bowling straight to Jadeja, who dropped a sitter.

On the very next ball, Narine provided another opportunity to Jadeja by giving him another catch. The Super Kings’ best fielder mistimed his jump and dropped it again.

Dhoni tweeted to mock Jadeja for his fielding efforts and ended up with a sarcastic dig. However, the tweet provided the needed impetus to Jadeja, who is showing his superman abilities on the field even after eight years.