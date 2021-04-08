IPL 2021: Punjab Kings all-rounder Moises Henriques reveals what makes a T20 franchise successful

Moises Henriques, the Australian all-rounder, has revealed what it takes for a T20 side to be successful.

According to him, experienced players being calm under pressure and holding onto one’s nerves are prerequisites for a successful T20 side.

“I think a big part of building successful franchises is having experienced players and being calm under pressure.”

Henriques further revealed that in T20 cricket, the games usually get close, and the one who is calmest wins.

“Most T20 games get to a stage in the game where they are close, and then it is about whoever can stay the calmest and think the clearest that end up performing and winning those games,” he explained in an interview with the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The 34-year-old was quick to add that it is not only experienced players but also youngsters, who sport a calm temperament, have a chance of turning games in their favour.

“The experience in being in those moments over and over again helps clinch games, but having said that, there are obviously a lot of youngsters who also manage to stay calm in those moments and execute their skills. So to a large extent, it is about who can execute their skills best when those games are close because inevitably in T20 cricket, there are always turning points,” the Australian added.

He even stressed that fielding is not usually given the credit it deserves. Still, if a side consistently saves 5-10 runs per game and takes those half-catches, they can win 2-3 extra games and up their position in the points table.

“If you can constantly save 5-10 runs in the field whilst the other teams are probably losing a few runs on the field everytime. If you take that half catch or the odd run-out chance, you do it multiple times in a season and it will probably get you two or three extra wins through the course of a season,” he said.

The Portugal born all-rounder has recently captained the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League(BBL) and triumphed in retaining the trophy for the 2021 season.

However, he was humble enough to add that it is not a one-person show. Rather, the team is collectively responsible for winning the games.

“Just because you’re the captain, it doesn’t mean you run the show. I had ten other very good players (at Sydney Sixers), very good leaders out there helping me. And now I’ll be trying to do the same for KL (Rahul), whether it be while playing or watching the game. It is about trying to make the team get better from wherever I may be,” Henriques said.

KL Rahul, who is heading the Punjab Kings (PBKS), will be keeping this in mind and relying on the camaraderie of Henriques whenever needed.

PBKS will be playing their first match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12.