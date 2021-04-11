IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Virender Sehwag shares a comical meme on Super Kings’ batting line-up

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is known for his hilarious responses on social media. He more often than not entertains fans with his interesting and funny takes on various topics. On Saturday, Sehwag once again gave a glimpse of his sidesplitting nature when he gave his views on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI.

It all happened after the toss between CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC) took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the captains’ MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant revealed their team, and that’s when Sehwag noticed something in CSK’s final XI.

Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first. After seeing the CSK XI, Sehwag couldn’t stop himself from posting a funny meme. The 42-year-old reflected on CSK’s strong batting line-up, which saw Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar coming at number 9, 10 and 11. Notably, Bravo is a world-class all-rounder, and Shardul, along with Deepak, have proved their worth as batsmen in the past.

It was a Hindi meme featuring a kid which read: ” Ki Kara, Ye Batting Line-Up Khatam hi nahi honda (What to do, this batting line-up never ends)”.

Looking at @ChennaiIPL Batting line up with Bravo , Lord Shardul and Chahar at 9, 10 and 11. #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/LAjgy4OSpH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021

Not only on the CSK batting line-up, but Sehwag also shared an interesting tweet over Suresh Raina, who shined with the bat in the game. Raina, who did not play the last season of the cash-rich league citing personal reasons, returned to action in grand style.

The southpaw scored a quickfire 54 from 36 deliveries featuring 3 fours and 4 sixes. When Raina crossed the 50-run mark, Sehwag took to Twitter to post a picture of a room with balcony. He wrote: “This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo. (It’s a joke, don’t take it seriously).”

This is the difference. Jai Jai Balcony. Mazaak hai, jyada seriously mat lo.#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/j3o94XARhY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021

Sehwag’s tweet was in reference to IPL 2020 when some reports had claimed that Raina returned to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because he was not given a room with a balcony.

Speaking about the match, CSK posted 188/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, DC chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.