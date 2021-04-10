Twitter reactions: Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw blow CSK away in Wankhede

  • Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets on Saturday.

  • Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw smashed quickfire half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw (Image Source: @IPLT20)
In the second match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Rishabh Pant-led side registered a 7-wicket victory.

Chasing a challenging target of 189 runs, DC started the show brilliantly. The pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw completely dominated the proceedings and took CSK bowlers to the cleaners from the word go.

The Capitals posted 65 runs in their Powerplay, and later, Dhawan and Shaw made their 100-run partnership in just 10.2 overs. It was DC’s first 100+ opening partnership in 69 innings. The last was 115 between Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant, which came against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Dhawan and Shaw continued their magic till the 14th over when Dwayne Bravo broke the partnership of 138 runs. Bravo dismissed Shaw on 72 runs. The Mumbaikar smashed 9 fours and three sixes. Similarly, Dhawan was dismissed three overs later by Shardul Thakur. The left-handed batsman ended up scoring 85 from 54 deliveries, including 12 boundaries.

In the end, DC chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, Suresh Raina shined with the willow and scored 54 off 36 in his comeback game. Raina had missed the last season due to personal reasons, but he returned in style in the first match for CSK this year. Riding on his magical knock, CSK posted 188/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Apart from ‘Chinna Thala,’ Sam Curran and Moeen Ali played quickfire knocks While Moeen scored 36 from 24 deliveries, Curran smashed 34 off 15 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

