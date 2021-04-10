Twitter reactions: Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw blow CSK away in Wankhede

In the second match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Rishabh Pant-led side registered a 7-wicket victory.

Chasing a challenging target of 189 runs, DC started the show brilliantly. The pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw completely dominated the proceedings and took CSK bowlers to the cleaners from the word go.

The Capitals posted 65 runs in their Powerplay, and later, Dhawan and Shaw made their 100-run partnership in just 10.2 overs. It was DC’s first 100+ opening partnership in 69 innings. The last was 115 between Quinton de Kock and Rishabh Pant, which came against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Dhawan and Shaw continued their magic till the 14th over when Dwayne Bravo broke the partnership of 138 runs. Bravo dismissed Shaw on 72 runs. The Mumbaikar smashed 9 fours and three sixes. Similarly, Dhawan was dismissed three overs later by Shardul Thakur. The left-handed batsman ended up scoring 85 from 54 deliveries, including 12 boundaries.

In the end, DC chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, Suresh Raina shined with the willow and scored 54 off 36 in his comeback game. Raina had missed the last season due to personal reasons, but he returned in style in the first match for CSK this year. Riding on his magical knock, CSK posted 188/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Apart from ‘Chinna Thala,’ Sam Curran and Moeen Ali played quickfire knocks While Moeen scored 36 from 24 deliveries, Curran smashed 34 off 15 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Perfect start boys 💯 Keep it going @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/TJXZAT8ss8 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 10, 2021

No Rabada. No Nortje. No Iyer. No Axar. No problem says #DelhiCapitals #CSKvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2021

And that’s how this team does it – an incredible start by an incredible group of youngsters – long way to go but incredibly impressed by @PrithviShaw and by Mr consistent @SDhawan25 – Roar Macha dilli @DelhiCapitals – good start for our captain @RishabhPant17 — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 10, 2021

Let's give credit where it's due. This is batting of the highest order from @PrithviShaw & @SDhawan25. The @DelhiCapitals couldn't have asked for a better dream start to #IPL2021 #CSKvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 10, 2021

Very impressed so far by Prithvi Shaw. He is such a natural stroke player but, other than one false shot, has chosen his deliveries to hit really well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2021

Shaw appears so sincere in his honest sounding post match presentation. Best of luck young man! #IPL — cricBC (@cricBC) April 10, 2021

Half century! Welcome to the Prithvi Shaw show. Showing his true talent tonight. And what an opening partnership this is with Dhawan! #CSKvDC #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 10, 2021

Nice to Shaw looking comfortable in the middle. Very still at the crease, is one of the differences I have noticed from this IPL compared to the last one. It just goes to say how important domestic cricket is for the development & confidence of players!! #DCvsCSK #IPL2021 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 10, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan is now the third-highest run-getter in IPL, goes past Warner and only behind Kohli and Raina. Most runs in IPL:

5911 – Kohli

5422 – Raina

5282 – DHAWAN

5254 – Warner

5249 – Rohit #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 10, 2021

That's really going to sting for CSK. They're not a great side on paper, but Delhi without Axar, Nortje, and Rabada (and Iyer), represented a real opportunity. Bowling in the Powerplay was loose, and Jadeja apart no CSK bowler seemed to cope with the Wankhede conditions. #CSKvDC — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 10, 2021

To be honest, this is a t-20 Masterclass from Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, chasing 189 with without the usual hara kiri @PrithviShaw @SDhawan25 #CSKvsDC #IPL2021 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 10, 2021

Suresh Raina didn't miss IPL 2020. IPL 2020 missed Suresh Raina. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) April 10, 2021

Good motivation for Pant as a full time IPL captain. CSK deserves bonus points in fair play awards. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2021

MS Dhoni must be the heart of CSK, but Suresh Raina is its identity. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 10, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan’s thigh after he takes a catch. pic.twitter.com/ESsUs6GJmW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 10, 2021

Suresh Raina right now pic.twitter.com/RAEYcXxU1u — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2021