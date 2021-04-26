IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB, WATCH – Ravindra Jadeja runs-out Dan Christian with his lightning fast throw

In match 19 of the ongoing IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clashed with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The tables turned for an undefeated RCB as they received their first blow of the tournament. Opting to bat first, CSK relied on their opener Faf du Plessis (50) and lower-order power hitter Ravindra Jadeja (62) to pile up 191/4 in 20 overs.

It was specifically Jadeja who won everyone’s heart when he lashed out at the death overs specialist Harshal Patel in the last over to smack the latter for 37 runs.

As if his swashbuckling innings wasn’t enough, Jaddu contributed with the ball, too, by dismissing an in-form Glenn Maxwell and destructive AB de Villiers.

The Saurashtra cricketer is in the form of his life, making efforts too valiant to go unnoticed.

In the 10th overs, de Villiers mistimed a cut to short extra cover and took off to rotate the strike. Jadeja, who was positioned at short extra cover, immediately ran forward to get hold of the ball and threw a thunderbolt to the striker’s end.

The ball hit the stumps directly, and Dan Christian had to depart after only scoring a solitary run. The wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni, was so sure of Jadeja’s throw that he didn’t even appeal for once.

For his unparalleled display of cricketing abilities, Jadeja was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ as the MS Dhoni-led team crushed RCB by 69 runs.

After this conquest, CSK are now placed at the top of the IPL 2021 points-table and will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 28).