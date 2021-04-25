Twitter reactions: All-round Ravindra Jadeja shines as CSK thrash RCB in Wankhede

  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

  • Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets for 13 after scoring an unbeaten 62 in the match

Ravindra Jadeja (Image Source: @IPLT20)
In the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 192, RCB started pretty well after Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took their team to a flier. The duo added 44 runs in just three overs and were looking to dominate the chase. But Sam Curran did not let that happen as he dismissed Kohli on the first ball of the fourth over.

Kohli’s dismissal opened the flood gates as RCB kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually managed to reach only 122/9, losing the contest by 69 runs.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the main highlight in the match after he shined with both bat and ball. Jadeja smashed unbeaten 62 runs from 28 balls to take his side to a massive 191/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jadeja’s incredible knock also included a 36-run final over bowled by RCB pacer Harshal Patel. Jaddu smacked five sixes, one four and took a couple to equal Chris Gayle’s record of scoring maximum runs in an over in IPL.

After batting heroics, Jadeja showed his ‘A Game’ in the bowling as well. He ended up as the most successful bowler for CSK, picking up three wickets off just 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He removed Washington Sundar (7), Glenn Maxwell (22) and RCB’s backbone AB de Villiers (4).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

