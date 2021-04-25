Twitter reactions: All-round Ravindra Jadeja shines as CSK thrash RCB in Wankhede

In the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 69 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 192, RCB started pretty well after Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took their team to a flier. The duo added 44 runs in just three overs and were looking to dominate the chase. But Sam Curran did not let that happen as he dismissed Kohli on the first ball of the fourth over.

Kohli’s dismissal opened the flood gates as RCB kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually managed to reach only 122/9, losing the contest by 69 runs.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the main highlight in the match after he shined with both bat and ball. Jadeja smashed unbeaten 62 runs from 28 balls to take his side to a massive 191/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jadeja’s incredible knock also included a 36-run final over bowled by RCB pacer Harshal Patel. Jaddu smacked five sixes, one four and took a couple to equal Chris Gayle’s record of scoring maximum runs in an over in IPL.

After batting heroics, Jadeja showed his ‘A Game’ in the bowling as well. He ended up as the most successful bowler for CSK, picking up three wickets off just 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He removed Washington Sundar (7), Glenn Maxwell (22) and RCB’s backbone AB de Villiers (4).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL for the victory and becoming the table toppers #CSKvRCB #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 25, 2021

Loyalty to players and coaches by @IPL franchises goes a LONG way – CSK! 💪🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 25, 2021

Sir Jadeja today.

One of the best all-round performances one will ever see in a T20 game. So good to see @ChennaiIPL in ominous form and doing so well #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/53vzNBrIBZ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 25, 2021

Congrats CSKians it’s your day! Great win. Sir Jadeja’s game was crazy good! 🤯 An amazing performance by him! 🔥 Both teams now on 4 wins each. We knew this game would be one to watch, Dhoni V Kohli, teams 1 and 2. RCBians don’t despair, we’ll bounce back! #CSKvRCB #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 25, 2021

#RCB defeated some of the best teams in the #IPL2021 but then they ran into Jadeja. And the rest is His-Story. 🙇‍♂️ #CSKvRCB #CSK — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2021

Bat ball field @imjadeja game set match. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 25, 2021

Having a bad day ? Check out @imjadeja in the highlights of #CSKvRCB

He for sure will put a smile on your face 😁 #IPL2021 — Ridhima Pathak – WEAR A MASK, STAY SAFE (@PathakRidhima) April 25, 2021

Man of the match award won’t be enough for Ravindra Jadeja today- How about putting him on the points table with 2 points ? #CSKvRCB — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 25, 2021

If @imjadeja flaps his hands today, he will fly — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

Think Jadeja might be a chance at man of the match here 😳 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 25, 2021

All Over: A comprehensive win for @ChennaiIPL as they beat #RCB by 69 runs and also end their four-match unbeaten streak in #IPL2021.#CSK take the No. 1 spot in the table now. https://t.co/wpoquMXdsr #CSKvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/r1zCPv8mub — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

#CSK moves to top of the points table in #IPL2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021