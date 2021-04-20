IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s wonder-ball to castle Jos Buttler

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a a convincing 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 12 of IPL 2021 on Monday. The spin duo – Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali – triggered a massive RR collapse to help CSK secure back-to-back wins in Mumbai.

Put into bat first, CSK managed to put 188/9 on the board with Faf du Plessis being the top-scorer (33 off 17) for his side. Moeen (26 off 20), Ambati Rayudu (27 off 17) and Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 6) made crucial contributions even as RR pacers, Chetan Sakariya (3/36) and Chris Morris (2/33), threaten to dominate the Super Kings.

In reply, RR started the chase on a confident note with Jos Buttler smashing a 35-ball 49. But once the Englishman was clean bowled by Jadeja, the Royals innings collapsed like a pack of cards. Jadeja (2/28) and Moeen (3/7 in three overs) shared five wickets between them. RR could manage just 143/9, losing the contest by 45 runs.

Jadeja castled Buttler with a peach of a delivery

Buttler looked in great touch from ball one and was batting on 49 when Jadeja came onto bowl the 12th over of the second innings. The left-arm spinner sent Buttler back to the dug-out on the first delivery of his over, with the Royals opener left bamboozled.

The ball was pitched perfectly and turned away from the batsman as he tried to negotiate it off the back foot. Infact, Jadeja’s wonder-ball squared Buttler all ends up, beating his outside edge before crashing onto the stumps.

Here’s the video: