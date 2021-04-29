IPL 2021: Dan Christian reveals why Kyle Jamieson denies bowling to Virat Kohli in RCB nets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) latest recruit Dan Christian has revealed an interesting anecdote involving New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. In a conversation on The Grade Cricketer show, Christian stated how Kohli asked Jamieson to bowl to him in the nets with the duke balls, but the Kiwi denied his request.

The context of the whole story is related to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is scheduled to take place between India and New Zealand right after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton is set to host the WTC final. Both Kohli and Jamieson will be featuring for their respective countries, and the match is most likely to be played with a duke ball. That’s the reason why, as per Christian, when Kohli came to know that Jamieson had some dukes ball with him, the RCB leader asked the Black Caps star to bowl him in the nets.

But Jamieson denied it because he didn’t want Kohli to see his release points and every other thing that the former does with the duke ball.

“Pretty cagey from Virat actually, right in the first week we were here. The three of us were sitting down after the nets, and these two were talking about Test cricket. Virat said: ‘So Jamie (Kyle Jamieson) have you bowled much with the Dukes ball?’ and they are talking about that stuff,” said Christian.

The Australian further narrated the story stating: “Jamie says: ‘Yeah, I have a couple of them here, I will have a bowl leading in before I go over there’ and Virat says ‘Oh, if you want to have a bowl against me in the nets, I am more than happy to fashion’. “

“Jamie was like, ‘No chance I am going to ball at you!’ He would have looked at his release point and everything that he does with the Dukes ball! (chuckles),” Christian added further.