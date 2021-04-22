IPL 2021: David Warner stuns Nicholas Pooran with an amazing run out in Chennai – WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner had a great outing on Wednesday as his team finally opened its account after registering consecutive three defeats. The 2016 champions crushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets after bundling them out for a paltry total of 120 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Warner also formed a crucial opening stand with partner-in-crime Jonny Bairstow while chasing the low score. The pair added 73 runs together before Fabian Allen removed the Aussie superstar. Warner made 37 with the help of three fours and a six.

Not only with the bat, but Warner also had a fine day on the field as he produced a scintillating effort to run out dangerous Nicholas Pooran (0) during the first innings.

It all happened in the eighth over bowled by SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The bowler came round the wicket and bowled a short delivery to Chris Gayle, who guided the ball towards cover. But Pooran, who was at the other end, called for a single and ran towards the strikers’ end.

Warner grabbed the ball quickly, threw it in one motion and affected a direct hit, with Pooran well short of his crease.

Here is the video:

Handy having Williamson in the middle: Warner

After registering the first win of IPL 2021, Warner heaped praises on Kane Williamson, who missed out the last three games due to injury. The pocket dynamite reckoned having the Kiwi skipper in the middle is a handy option. Warner said that Williamson plays spins really well and anchors the game for his side.

“The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game, and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back; he just knows his role and game plan. It’s handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.

The southpaw also revealed his game plan for the upcoming fixture at the same venue. He said: “We have got one more game here. No surprises with this wicket, we got to bowl well. It’s all about starting fresh again and take the wicket out of it. Game plan – simple.”