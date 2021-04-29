IPL 2021: DC vs KKR, Match 25: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 25th match of the ongoing IPL, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After losing the close encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by only a solitary run, the Rishabh Pant–led team are placed at third position in the points-table. The side looks balanced and in good touch. They will probably field with the same XI as it was in the last game.

On the other hand, KKR’s batting woes have continued. It has been a while since their top order fired. One of their openers will have to anchor the innings and bear the onerousness of seeing his side overcome the batting troubles. KKR are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 26 | Delhi Capitals: 12 | Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Motera pitch is known for having both red soil and black soil. While red soil helps spinners extract the turn, the black soil helps pacers deceive the batters by their speed variation. Top-order batters will have to make sure to settle in the crease before playing extravagant shots.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

KKR Total: 155-160

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

DC Total: 160-165

Team batting second to win the match.