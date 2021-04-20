IPL 2021: DC vs MI, Match 13: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 13th match of the ongoing IPL, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Rishabh Pant-led team are in perfect shape, winning two out of their three matches and being at the second position in the points-table. DC might give another chance to Steve Smith before considering Shemron Hetmyer. Anrich Nortje may play his first match of the season after being tested negative for COVID-19 and can replace Chris Woakes.

On the other hand, MI are just one spot below DC in the points-table with equal points but have just a lower net run-rate. MI’s lower order helped them win their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Hence they will stick to the same combination.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 28 | Delhi Capitals: 12 | Mumbai Indians: 16 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Chepauk pitch is known for assisting the spinners. The match can be turned at crucial moments by some good spin bowling by either side. Batters are finding it difficult to time the ball well, but once they adjust to the pace of the wicket, they can play their shots. Fast bowlers can use slower ones to trick the batsmen.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Lukeman Meriwala, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

DC wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

DC Total: 160-170

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 45-50

MI Total: 165-175

The team batting first will win the match.