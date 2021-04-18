IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS, Match 11: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Head to Head record

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is set to host the 11th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

Both the teams have won one match each out of their respective two games in the competition so far. With a net run rate (NRR) of +0.195, DC are positioned at the fourth spot in the points table while PBKS are at the second last place with an NRR of -0.909.

Pitch report:

The trend so far at Wankhede has been favouring teams batting second, as the bounce and swing have played a huge part in the first innings of matches played here, barring the opening game of PBKS against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was a high-scoring encounter. One may expect another cracker of a game.

Head to Head record:

Played: 26 | DC won: 11 | PBKS won: 15 | No result: 0

Playing Combination:

Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje is fit to go, and he is expected to feature in the playing XI. DC senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might open the bowling again as he carries a good record against PBKS batters Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle, dismissing them 3 and 5 times, respectively, in the cash-rich league.

DC XI: Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Punjab Kings

The last time PBKS were here, they absolutely destroyed the opposition and crossed the 200-run mark. However, the KL Rahul-side ended up conceding 200+ runs as well, so they need to find a better combination in their bowling.

The slower off-cutters, back of the hand deliveries and other variations have puzzled batters from each side, and PBKS would look to explore this option as well. They might pick Chris Jordan in place of Riley Meredith and strengthen their bowling.

PBKS XI: KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan/Riley Meredith.