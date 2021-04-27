IPL 2021: DC vs RCB, Match 22: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 22nd match of the ongoing IPL, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ranked at the second position at the IPL 2021 points-table, DC have everything going in their way. In the batting department, Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the ‘Orange Cap’, whereas, among the bowlers, Axar Patel is back to the playing XI and has picked two wickets in the last match. The left-armer also helped his side contain Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the super over. Ravichandran Ashwin’s indefinite break from the ongoing IPL can bring back Lalit Yadav.

On the other hand, RCB’s unbeaten campaign suddenly came to a halt with a big defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on last Sunday. But with Virat Kohli’s experience of captaining in Motera, RCB can have a good start to their Ahmedabad leg. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have cited personal reasons to leave the tournament mid-way. Hence RCB might continue with the same eleven they fielded in the last match.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 25 | Delhi Capitals: 10 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14 | No Result: 1

Pitch Report:

The Motera pitch is known for two different kinds of soils. The black soil can be a treat for the pacers as they can use their slower deliveries. In contrast, the red soil helps spinners extract the turn. Batters can flourish in both soils if they settle in before playing extravagant shots.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

DC Total: 150-160

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

RCB Total: 155-165

Team batting second to win the match.