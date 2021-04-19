IPL 2021: Dhanashree Verma gets emotional after Yuzvendra Chahal takes his first wicket of the season

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma got emotional after her husband picked up his first wicket of the 2021 IPL edition on Sunday.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai, Dhanashree was seen in the stands cheering for Yuzvendra, who was in top form against the Eoin Morgan-led side.

The leggie got the prized scalp of Nitish Rana for 18 off 11 balls. He was smashed for two boundaries in his second over but continued to entice the batsman to play big shots.

Rana went for another hit through deep midwicket but ended up handing a straight catch to Devdutt Padikkal. An elated Chahal celebrated with his RCB teammates on the field.

Soon, the cameraman focussed on Dhanashree at the stands, where she was seen getting emotional and almost in tears.

After dismissing Rana, Chahal picked up another wicket of Dinesh Karthik and turned the game on its head.

The Knight Riders could manage only 166/8 in their 20 overs while chasing the RCB total of 204 for four.

In the season-opener, RCB defeated reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets, hitting the winning run off the final delivery of the match.

RCB now leads the table with three wins in three games this season and will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 22.