IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard hits a gigantic 105m six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai – WATCH

Kieron Pollard’ s unbeaten 22-ball 35 helped Mumbai Indians (MI) to reach 150/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Saturday night fixture played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The paltry score turned out to be a winning total as SRH got bundled out for 137, losing the game by 13 runs.

Pollard hit three sixes during his crucial knock and became the third overseas player after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to reach the 200 sixes benchmark in the cash-rich league. The Windies superstar also managed to record the longest six of the ongoing season after he smashed Mujeeb ur Rahman, for a 105-meter maximum.

It all happened in the 17th over of MI innings when Mujeeb bowled a short delivery. Pollard went deep inside his crease and slammed the white leather over mid-wicket into the roof of Chepauk.

Here is the video:

Biggest sixes in IPL 2021 (till Match 9):

105m – Kieron Pollard

– Kieron Pollard 100m – Glenn Maxwell

– Glenn Maxwell 99m – Suryakumar Yadav

– Suryakumar Yadav 96m – Manish Pandey

– Manish Pandey 93m – Abdul Samad

After the match, the Trinidadian mentioned the importance of adding some crucial runs at the end of innings, which eventually lifted the team spirit. Polly said they have to keep finding ways to get those extra runs in order to give their bowlers something to defend.

“I think the situation dictates who comes first, we are all padded up, and whenever we’re called on, we’re ready. There’s no secret. We have to find a way, and again in the back end, getting those extra runs helped us,” said the 33-year-old while receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“It’s very difficult to adjust on this pitch when you only have a couple of balls, but that’s what we train for. It’s good when you scrap the victories; it gives you confidence,” added Pollard.