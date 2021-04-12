IPL 2021: KKR batsman Nitish Rana reveals the reason behind his unique celebration

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Nitish Rana scored a blistering 56-ball 80 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. The 27-year-old was at his sublime best, helping KKR post a match-winning total of 187/6.
At Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rana displayed a unique celebration after reaching his half-century. The southpaw brought up the milestone with a thumping six off Vijay Shankar before removing his gloves to pull off the special celebration.
After the match, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh asked Rana to reveal the reason behind his celebration, and Rana shared that it had a hidden message for his friends.
“It was like this (shows the gesture). It was for my friends, and the whole group is a fan of the song ‘Brown Munde.’ We all love the song, and I thought of the celebration before the season and told my friends I will do it as a message to them that we are Brown Munde,” explained Rana.
The Delhi-born cricketer was ecstatic after starting the new season on a positive note.
“Feeling great (after the knock). It is the first game of the season and happy to start on a good note. I will try to carry this form and help my team as much as I can,” said Rana.
The Knight Riders’ next match is on the same square, and Rana will be keen to end the pattern in his last six IPL innings: 0, 81, 0, 87, 0 and now 80.