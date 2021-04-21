IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK, Match 15: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 15 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Eoin Morgan & Co. come into this fixture with just one win in their IPL 2021 campaign so far. They are currently placed at the fifth position, only 2 points behind CSK. The Knight Riders equip themselves with talented batters like Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik. It’s all about making it count for them.

On the other hand, CSK have been playing fairly well after losing their opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC). They will enter the field after two impressive victories. The MS Dhoni-led side will need more contributions from Rituraj Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur, who have performed below expectations thus far.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 25 | KKR: 9 | CSK: 15 | No Result: 1

Pitch Report

The matches played at Wankhede were high-scoring contests but the bowlers got some help from the track in the last game. KKR would be happy to have flown out of Chennai and should enjoy the conditions in Mumbai. Team winning the toss will continue to prefer to chase.

Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo/Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Match Predictions

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK Total: 165-180

Case 2:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

KKR Total: 170-185

Team batting second to win the match.