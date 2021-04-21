IPL 2021: MI captain Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh, may face one-match ban in future

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has been fined INR 12 lakh for his team maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL 2021 contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

This was Rohit’s first over-rate offence in the ongoing IPL. Subsequent over-rate violations by his side will incur larger penalties.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the team which fails to maintain the over-rate is fined Rs 12 lakh on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance, the fine is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) for the captain while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of the match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, a fine of Rs 30 lakh is imposed on the captain, and he also serves a one-match ban, while the rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee – whichever is lesser. These same sanctions apply for any subsequent offences.

Meanwhile, Rohit & Co. tumbled to their second defeat in the season on Tuesday, going down by six wickets in a low-scoring encounter. Their next contest is on Friday against Punjab Kings.

“After the start we got we should have batted better in the middle overs. It is happening time and again. We aren’t able to capitalise on our starts and we need to understand as a batting unit. But you have to give credit to the Delhi bowlers, they kept it tight and kept taking wickets. We knew dew would come in but we have seen that it’s not all that difficult to grip the ball in the last few games. Dew isn’t the factor, we need to play smart cricket to win games which we didn’t do today,” the MI skipper said in his post-match interview.