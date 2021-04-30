IPL 2021, MI vs RR: WATCH – Trent Boult bowls a blockhole yorker to dismiss Sanju Samson

Mumbai Indians (MI) trumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Match 24 of the ongoing IPL on Thursday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and Co. showed a good team effort in all the departments of the game. While Quinton de Kock impressed everyone with his bat smashing 50-balls 70 to steer his side out of deep waters, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult used their armoury of stock balls to contain the Royals for 171/4 in their 20 overs.

One such incident took place in the 18th over when Boult was given a chance to dismantle RR batsmen, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who were well set and looking to accelerate their team total to 180+.

In the first three deliveries, Boult put the batters under the pump by allowing them to rotate the strike without giving them a chance to go for big hits.

In the fourth ball, when Samson was on strike, the 31-year-old speedster bowled a thunderbolt yorker. The Royals skipper came to the fore and tried to hammer the ball emphatically but missed it completely. The ball through his bat and pads to uproot the middle stump.

Thus, Samson, who was looking dangerous for the defending champions, had to perish before he could help his side reach the expected target.

Here’s the video:

Boult ended up with figures of 37/1 in his four overs.

Meanwhile, MI chased the total comfortably inside nineteen overs. With this victory, MI have won three out of six matches, placing them at the top half of the IPL 2021 points-table.

They will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next game at the same venue on Saturday (May 1).