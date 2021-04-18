IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: Jonny Bairstow’s hit-wicket dismissal leads to hilarious meme fest on social media

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Jonny Bairstow scored a quick-fire 43 off 22 balls while chasing a 151-run target against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Saturday.

He gave his side a terrific start by adding a 67-run partnership with his opening partner David Warner. However, Bairstow’s knock ended in an unusual manner as he was dismissed hit-wicket.

It all happened in the eighth over of the second innings. MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya bowled a short of length delivery to Bairstow, but the latter went a tad too deep inside his crease to slog-sweep it over midwicket and, in process, his back leg disturbed the furniture behind him, leading to his departure.

Here’s the video:

This incident left SRH CEO Kaviya Maran disheartened as her team once again lost momentum in the later stages of the game.

After the second strategic time-out, the Sunrisers got bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs and suffered their third straight defeat this season.

The MI fans soon jumped up in joy while others took the opportunity to launch a meme fest on Twitter.

Meanwhile, facing another defeat, SRH captain Warner admitted that his team needed to play smart cricket in the middle overs.

“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed Warner after the match.

“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic,” he added.