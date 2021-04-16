IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians solve the mystery behind Ritika Sajdeh, Natasa Stankovic’s surprised look

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians (MI) edged past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a close encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan chose to bowl first. The Mumbai based franchise started off in chaos as their opener Quinton de Kock departed in the second over with only ten runs on board. Suryakumar Yadav, the in-form batsman for Mumbai, came in next and shared a stand of 76 runs with Rohit Sharma. Yadav smashed 56 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

But all didn’t go well for MI as they collapsed to Andre Russell’s death bowling. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise got bundled out for 152 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, history repeated itself in the second innings when the KKR’s top batsmen found themselves in a comfortable position at the crease. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana’s opening pair put 72 runs on board before Gill was trapped by Rahul Chahar.

Till the 13th over, Chahar had picked up three crucial wickets of Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan.

During the match, another thing that caught the attention of fans other than Chahar was Natasa Stankovic and Ritika Sajdeh’s surprised look.

Both were looking at Stankovic’s mobile phone and were in splits. Netizens were curious to know the reason for their astonishment.

In a recent post on Instagram, MI has clarified that Natasa and Ritika were surprised to see Rohit coming into bowl the 14th over.

The last time Rohit bowled was in IPL 2014. Seeing the 33-year-old bowling after seven years was sure to startle them. The incident also caught glances from all corners since the Mumbaikar twisted his ankle in that over. However, there wasn’t any serious injury.

Rohit gave nine runs in the only over he bowled without taking any wicket. Chahar came back in the next over and continued his plunder as he dismissed the well-set Rana.

In the end, MI won the match by ten runs.

MI will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (April 17) at the same venue.