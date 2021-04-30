IPL 2021: Pat Cummins opines on playing IPL amid the coronavirus crisis

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is currently in India, playing the IPL 2021 representing his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Cummins was recently in the news when he donated AUD 50,000 to the Indian Government to help them realize the shortage of oxygen.

The second wave of coronavirus has badly hit India, and there is a shortage of basic medical amenities for the common man. In such unprecedented times, critics and some cricketers alike argued for the suspension of the ongoing IPL.

Though Cummins understands the bleak situation, yet he feels that postponing the IPL isn’t the right solution. In a recent interview with WION news agency on Wednesday, the New South Wales cricketer opined that the IPL helps people stay home. He further added that it is the entertaining league that brings respite to people in such a grim situation.

“There is an aspect that us playing for three or four hours hopefully contributes to making people stay at home,” Cummins said.

Discussing his plans of contributing more to people’s aid, the 27-year-old revealed that KKR intends to spread awareness about vaccination and the precautions that should be taken during the pandemic.

“It has certainly been a big topic of conversation as to how we can help. Kolkata Knight Riders have been leading that on what we can do, we can talk about vaccinations, be widely available to the public in the next couple of weeks. So we can hopefully encourage people to do as much to minimise this initial wave and future waves as well,” Cummins added.