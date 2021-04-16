IPL 2021: PBKS all-rounder Utkarsh Singh reveals how MS Dhoni’s golden advice completely changed his game

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an inspiration for many cricketers all around the world. The achievements and milestones that Dhoni accomplished during his international, as well as Indian Premier League (IPL) career, are second to none.

MSD was the only captain to have won all the three ICC trophies (T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy). The Ranchi-born superstar captured IPL 2010, 2011 and 2018 titles. He also won T20 Champions League in 2011 and 2013.

No wonder so many youngsters in the cricketing world talks about Dhoni in utmost respect. His pieces of advice and suggestions have helped several cricketers. Recently, Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Utkarsh Singh shared a similar experience.

Utkarsh, who plays for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit, explained how the veteran stumper used to visit the training camps in Ranchi to guide the youngsters. The 22-year-old revealed how one suggestion from Dhoni helped him to improve his game.

“Whenever we have a camp in Ranchi, he (MS Dhoni) always comes and practices with the team. And obviously, he’s always been a guiding influence on all of us here. I remember him telling me, ‘Utkarsh dekh, Mujhe Sirf Ek hei cheez chahiye, I want you to turn the ball every time you’re bowling,” said Utkarsh in a video shared by PBKS on social media.

Utkarsh, who was bought at his base price of INR 20 lakhs by PBKS this year, spoke about how conversing with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper turned him an all-rounder.

“I think this was in 2017, and ever since then, I haven’t thought of myself as an all-rounder. While I’m bowling, I see myself as a pure bowler, and while batting, I think of myself as a pure batsman, trying to add value in both departments. And turning the ball has helped me as a bowler because there is always an uncertainty in the minds of the batsmen, be it a right-hander or a left-hander,” added the young all-rounder.