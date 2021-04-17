IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja runs out KL Rahul with a remarkable bullet throw – WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is broadly popular as one of the finest fielders in modern-day cricket. Jadeja’s brilliance in the outfield is second to none. His outstanding catching skills, bullet-arm throw and ability to turn the game on its head makes him a valuable asset for any side he represents.

The 32-year-old once again gave a glimpse of his spectacular fielding when he got rid of Punjab Kings‘ prolific batsman KL Rahul with a rocket throw in the eighth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

During the third over PBKS innings, Deepak Chahar bowled a swinging delivery which pitched outside and struck Chris Gayle‘s pads. The CSK unit immediately went for a leg-before appeal. Meanwhile, after hitting Gayle’s pads, the ball skitted towards the backward point, and there was hesitation between Gayle and Rahul to take a single.

The pair eventually ran for a single, and Rahul was going towards the danger end, but Jadeja picked up the white leather in one motion and destroyed the stumps with a sensational direct hit to remove Punjab’s skipper for 5 runs.

Here is the video:

“Want 11 Jaddus on the field”: Chahar lauds Jadeja after the match

In the game, Chahar wreaked havoc and completely demolished PBKS’ batting unit. The pacer bagged four wickets for 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs, including a maiden. Punjab’s latest recruit Shahrukh Khan (47) provided some late fireworks to guide his side to 106/8 after the end of 20 overs.

In reply, the MS Dhoni-led side chased down the paltry target within 16 overs to record their first-ever victory in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. For the ‘Yellow Army’, all-rounder Moeen Ali was their highest scorer with 46 from 31 balls.

After the match, Chahar heaped praises on Jadeja, terming him as the best in the world. The right-handed seamer said that he wishes for as many as 11 Jadeja’s in the field.

“He’s one of the best in the world, has taken so many catches off my bowling. I want 11 Jaddus on the field,” said Chahar while receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ recognition.