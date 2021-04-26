IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR, Match 21: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 21st match of the ongoing IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul & Co. have been inconsistent since they have only won two of their five matches. PBKS have shown sparks of brilliance at times, whereas at other times, they have faltered. They will likely field the same team that played in the last game.

On the other hand, KKR’s campaign has been mired in complications. Even though they have a strong team on paper, the Eoin Morgan-led franchise has failed to convert their efforts into wins. It will be interesting to witness if Sunil Narine will be promoted to bat up the order to give his team the required start in powerplays. They’ll make no changes in their playing XI from the last game.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 27 | Punjab Kings: 9 |Kolkata Knight Riders: 18 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Motera pitch is known for assisting pacers who can bowl slower ones. Batters have a good time if they get themselves in before trying to accelerate. Spinners can rule the roost if the game is being played on the pitch that has red soil.

Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c&wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

KKR Total: 160-165

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

PBKS Total: 165-170

Team batting second to win the match.