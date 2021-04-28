IPL 2021: PBKS vs KKR, WATCH- Chris Gayle’s goofs up his dive leaving Andre Russell in splits

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battled it out against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, KL Kahul & Co. posted a paltry score of 123/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Knight Riders’ skipper Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi built on a 66-run stand to help their side win the match by five wickets.

However, early in the second innings, PBKS had put a strong foot forward when they rattled through KKR’s top-order. KKR lost three wickets in quick succession, leaving their batting line-up once again in complications. In such tense moments, Chris Gayle provided the much needed hilarious moments to calm the fans’ nerves.

It all happened in the fourth over when Gayle was positioned at short leg. Tripathi gently guided a ball on his leg stump towards the Universe Boss, who, in an attempt to stop the former from stealing a run, dived amusingly and goofed up the throw.

KKR’s Andre Russell, who had padded up in the dugout, couldn’t stop giggling at his former West Indies’ teammate.

Russell’s mirth was caught on camera, and netizens flooded social media with his video after the game was over.

Here’s the video:

Andre Russell laughing from the dugout after watching Chris Gayle dive in the field. pic.twitter.com/Ij2je7NJB1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2021

Retained by PBKS for this season, Gayle has had a disappointing IPL this far. In six matches, he has only scored 119 runs at an average of 23.80.

PBKS have won just two out of their six matches and are positioned at the sixth number in the IPL 2021 points-table. They are scheduled to play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the same venue on Friday (April 30).