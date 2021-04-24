IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI – Rohit Sharma shows dissent at umpire’s decision after being wrongly given out

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma may get fined for showing dissent against the on-field umpire’s decision after being wrongly given out during his team’s IPL 2021 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Rohit was so angry that he even gave a mouthful to the umpire Shamsuddin.

Rohit Sharma not impressed with umpire Shamsuddin's decision making. Seemed to give a mouthful after he raised the finger. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 23, 2021

Soon, Rohit took the Decision Review System (DRS), and it went in his favour. The replays confirmed that the 33-year-old was ‘not out’ as he had not nicked the ball.

However, Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct states that if the umpire makes any wrong decision, it should not be used as a ‘defence’ by the player.

“It shall not be a defence to any charge brought under this article to show that the umpire might have, or in fact did, get any decision wrong,” the section notes.

After the reprieve, Rohit scored a 52-ball 63 with the help of five fours and two sixes. But still, his team could post a below-par total of 131/6 in their stipulated overs.

The MI skipper opines that it’s just the ‘application’ missing in his side’s batting unit.

“Not enough runs. I still feel it is not a bad wicket to bat on. You saw how Punjab Kings batted and won the game with 9 wickets in hand. It is just the application that is missing in our batting. If you get 150-160 on this wicket then you are always in the game, that is something we failed to do in the last two games,” Rohit said after MI’s big defeat against the KL Rahul-led PBKS.

“You can look at it, either way, I thought their bowlers bowled well in the powerplay, Ishan was trying to hit but couldn’t get it and even I was not able to hit. We have batted well in the powerplay previously but today we failed to do so. Something is missing in our batting lineup, we are not able to bat 20 overs in the fashion we want,” the IPL’s most successful captain added.