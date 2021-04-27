IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals request overseas players on loan from other franchises

Rajasthan Royals have requested other franchises to loan them the overseas players. This request comes in the wake of four foreign players leaving the Royals’ camp for the remaining IPL 2021. While Andrew Tye flew back to Australia citing personal reasons, Liam Livingstone pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Earlier, an injury had ruled Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer out of the cash-rich league.

The Sanju Samson-led franchise is now only left with Mustafizur Rehman, Chris Morris, Jos Buttler and David Miller in their list of overseas players. All of them continue to play for the Royals’, and the side will have to suffer if these four players get exhausted as IPL progresses.

According to Cricbuzz, RR have contacted other franchises to loan them players, as the trade window activated on Monday.

As per the IPL rules, “the loan window will start at 9 am IST on the day following the 20th league match scheduled for the season and will end at noon IST on the day following the 56th league match scheduled for the season.”

The report further revealed that RR have asked at least two franchises to help them deal with the loss of their four players.

“We have received a request from them a couple of days ago and we have not decided on it. The team management will take a call,” confirmed a CEO from a southern-based franchise to Cricbuzz.

“We will consider if we can loan them a player or two from our surpluses,” said another CEO.

Here are the rules for loaning a player mid-way of the IPL: