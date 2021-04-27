IPL 2021 – WATCH: RR players play ‘passing the parcel’ on Jos Buttler’s daughter Georgia’s birthday

Amid the situation where players are leaving the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, Rajasthan Royals (RR) players were involved in a happy moment, where they celebrated the birthday of Jos Buttler‘s daughter Georgia.

The official Twitter handle of the Royals shared a video in which the players can be seen playing a famous party game, ‘passing the parcel’. RR posted the fun clip with the caption: “Hey Georgia, when you see this in the future, remember this is why we call it a family.”

In the video, Buttler gave a heart-warming speech, thanking everyone for making the day quite special. The English cricketer said that the effort RR made to celebrate his daughter’s birthday means a lot to him.

“I’d just like to say huge thank you to everyone. This is an incredibly special day and for you to do this for us is amazing,” said Buttler.

“The Royals speak about being a family, and the way you involve the two girls (Buttler’s wife and daughter) and everyone’s family is really special. Thank you so much to Jake and all the management team for making it possible. Means a lot,” he added.

Here is the video:

📹 Hey Georgia, when you see this in the future, remember this is why we call it a family. 💗#RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/CHoKEAwota — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2021

Despite being one of the most explosive batsmen in white-ball format of modern-day cricket, Buttler is yet to show his best performance with the bat in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has so far played five games, scoring 89 runs only at a dreadful average of 17.80. His best knock came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a losing cause where he made 49 runs.

When it comes to Royals, they are placed at the seventh spot in the points table. The Sanju Samson-led side has won two games and lost three out of their total five matches. The next fixture of Royals is against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (April 29) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.