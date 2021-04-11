IPL 2021: Rashid Khan engages in fun banter with Erin Holland ahead of SRH vs KKR clash

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started on Friday, April 9. The first match saw Mumbai Indians (MI) facing a defeat by two wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Similarly, in the next game, Delhi Capitals (DC) crushed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets.

Now all eyes are set on the third match of the ongoing competition between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The contest will be played on Sunday (April 11) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both sides are ready to face each other in their first encounter of IPL 2021. SRH star bowler Rashid Khan gave a glimpse of his preparation by sharing some pictures of him on his official Instagram handle.

Rashid shared his pics and mentioned that he is all set for the game against the Eoin Morgan-led side.

The post of Rashid caught the attention of sports presenter and Erin Holland.

Erin, who is the wife of Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, commented on Rashid’s post, stating she is going to support KKR. Erin’s husband Cutting is playing for the two-time winners this year.

Responding to the former Miss Australia, Rashid wrote along “No” with a laughing emoji.

Here is the conversation:

Rashid will be looking for yet another good season with the 2016 winners. Last year, the Afghanistan star finished with 20 wickets from 16 games – most for SRH and sixth highest overall.

So far, Rashid has played 62 matches in the cash-rich league, where he has taken 75 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 6.24. The leggie has also scored 139 runs with 8 fours and 11 sixes. He has also grabbed 18 catches in his short IPL career so far.