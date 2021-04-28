IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri anticipates new winners in the ongoing IPL 2021

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore won a close contest against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

  • Ravi Shastri is hopeful for a new IPL winner this year after the clash.

Ravi Shastri ( Image Source: Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged past Delhi Capital (DC) by a solitary run in a last-over thriller played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Having won five out of six matches, RCB are again at the top of the IPL points-table. In comparison, Rishabh Pant & Co. are just two spots below after losing two games.

This IPL season has seen teams like RCB and DC start their tournament with a bang, and if the points-table is to be believed, one could see a new IPL winner in the 14th edition.

RCB have ended up thrice as runner-ups in the lucrative league, while DC have qualified only once for the finals in IPL 2020.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri too tweeted after the RCB vs DC clash that the way the tournament has progressed so far, a new IPL winner could emerge.

“Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL,” read the former Indian cricketer’s caption.

Here’s the tweet:

In the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Virat Kohli praised Ab de Villiers for his swashbuckling performance, smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 75.

“AB doesn’t like me saying this, but he hasn’t played competitive cricket for 5 months, but if you look at him bat it doesn’t feel like he doesn’t play international cricket anymore. Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us,” said Kohli after the match.

Concluding his words, Kohli re-iterated that despite not playing competitive cricket for five months, de Villiers looks in top-notch form.
“Such an asset for us. I’ll say this again (smiles). He hasn’t played for five months, just watch that innings,” added Kohli.

