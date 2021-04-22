IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 16th match of the ongoing IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Having won all three matches, RCB will not make any changes to their squad. Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel’s current form will help the Virat Kohli-led team to excel in all the departments.

On the other hand, with only one win from three matches, Sanju Samson & Co. will try to make things work for them. A major concern for the Royals is their opening batsman Manan Vohra who has failed to dominate the bowlers. They might replace him with young Yashasvi Jaiswal. The remaining squad should be same as in their last match.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 23 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10 | Rajasthan Royals: 10 | No Result: 3

Pitch Report:

The ball coming in nicely on to the bat makes Wankhede pitch a dream venue for the batters. However, fast-bowlers can also dominate if they vary their pace. Overall, one can expect a nail-biting encounter between the two sides.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

RR Total: 165-180

Case 2:

RR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RCB Total: 170-185

Team batting second to win the match.