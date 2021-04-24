IPL 2021: RR vs KKR, Match 18: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 18th match of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After losing three of their four matches, RR are placed at the bottom of the points table. Nothing seems to be working for them. Captain Sanju Samson might replace Manan Vohra with Yashasvi Jaiswal to get over their opening woes. RR have to make sure that their top and lower order batters share responsibilities equally and contribute well.

On the other hand, the Eoin Morgan-led team looks more balanced. However, abrupt failures have road-blocked their journey. Taking a lesson from the last match, they will try to be economical with their pacers this time. Most probably, KKR will field with the same team they played in the last match.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 23 | Rajasthan Royals: 10 | Kolkata Knight Riders: 12 | No Result: 1

Pitch Report:

The Wankhede pitch is a batter’s paradise. The bowl comes on to the bat easily, and as seen in the previous matches, it can be a venue for high-scoring games. Pacers get the desired swing, and with the help of stock deliveries, can make it difficult for the batsmen.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

KKR Total: 175-190

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

RR Total: 170-185

Team batting second to win the match.