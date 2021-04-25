IPL 2021, RR vs KKR – WATCH: Eoin Morgan’s unlucky run out after a mix-up with Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves in shackles once again when they clashed with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, the Kolkata-based franchise lost three early wickets and were stranded at 54/3 within ten overs. The already slow run rate put pressure on the new batters, who didn’t have the time to settle in their crease before going for hits.

The Knight Riders were looking up to their captain Eoin Morgan for help in such a critical situation. Morgan hadn’t performed in the previous matches with abysmal figures of 2, 7, 29 and 7. The stage was set for the English player to redeem himself and guide his side to a respectable score.

However, in a turn of events, Morgan was run out without facing a single delivery. The incident happened in the second ball of the eleventh over when Rahul Tripathi hit Chris Morris for a straight drive. The ball raged Morgan’s bat and went to the left of Morris. Both, Tripathi and Morgan, had barged out of their crease but saw Morris collecting the white leather and soon the striker hurried back to his end.

Meanwhile, Morgan was left desolate at the middle of the pitch before Morris removed the bails, dismissing the former for a diamond duck.

Here’s the video:

The next batsman Dinesh Karthik tried to do the rescue work but failed. KKR could only post a paltry score of 133/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

In response, Sanju Samson & Co. chased the target inside 19 overs and won the match by six wickets.

KKR have lost 4 out of their five matches and are positioned at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points-table.