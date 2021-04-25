IPL 2021, RR vs KKR: WATCH – Yashasvi Jaiswal snuffles a brilliant catch to dismiss Sunil Narine

On Saturday, Yashasvi Jaiswal played his first match of the ongoing IPL for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jaiswal was included in the final XI as a replacement for the out-of-form Manan Vohra.

The young southpaw proved his worth on the field by showing his class with the bat. It was also his fielding that took everyone’s breath away.

Batting first, KKR sent Sunil Narine ahead of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik after their openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill departed early. Narine was preferred ahead of Morgan to boost the scoring rate as KKR were 45/2 in 9 overs.

The West Indies’ cricketer smashed a four off the very first ball he faced off Chetan Sakariya and then took a single to rotate the strike. But Narine couldn’t maintain his swashbuckling strike rate as he played two dot balls before Sakariya finished his over.

The next over of Jaydev Unadkat also proved difficult for Narine as he couldn’t improve the run rate. Under pressure, he misjudged a slower one as Unadkat rolled his fingers over the ball just in time.

Stationed at backward square leg, Jaiswal who had earlier dropped Gill at the same spot, didn’t make any mistake this time as he ran forward to take the catch and dived to pull off a stunner.

Thus, Narine had to depart after only making a seven-ball six.

Later in the innings, Dinesh Karthik tried to do the recovery work, but Eoin Morgan & Co. could only muster 133/9 on board in their allotted twenty overs.

In response, the Royals’ chased the target with an over to spare and won their second match of the season.

RR will have a face-off with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on April 29.