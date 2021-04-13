IPL 2021, RR vs PKBS: Sanju Samson reveals why he pocketed the coin after winning the toss

IPL2021 abounds with matches full of thrill. One such nail-biting game took place on Monday between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, PBKS put a mammoth total of 221 runs on board in their allotted 20 overs. Opener KLRahul and middle-order batsman Deepak Hooda left no stone unturned in exploiting the Rajasthan-based franchise’s bowling ranks.

However, the Sanju Samson-led side gave a fitting reply by taking the match to the last ball as they needed just five runs to seal the match.

Samson scored 119 runs off 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 188.89. Despite his brilliant effort, RR lost the match by four runs. He was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his scintillating knock.

Sanju wanted to keep the coin with himself

The 26-year-old in the post-match conference shared a hilarious incident when he wanted to keep the toss coin and asked the match referee for the same. Despite the referee’s disapproval, he pocketed the coin.

“The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it, asked the referee if I can have it, but he said no,” said the Royals’ skipper.

Here’s the video:

Talking about his valiant knock, the Kerala-born cricketer said that the second part of his innings was the best he had ever played. In the latter part, he took his time and respected the bowlers compared to the first, where he couldn’t time the ball well.

“I think the second part of the innings was the best I ever played, took my time and respected the bowlers, whereas in the first part I was not timing it very well. I took the singles and got into a rhythm and then I started to play my shots in the second half,” he said

The wicketkeeper-batsman further added in his humble demeanour that he only focused on his skills and watched the ball. Sometimes, he even loses his wicket doing the same, but it is all about trusting his process and sticking to it.

“I enjoy my shots but I come back to the present after I play those shots. It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way. It’s about trusting my processes to be honest, and I did that, and it came off tonight,” Samson added.